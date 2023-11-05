Israel Minister Wanted To 'Nuke Gaza'. PM Netanyahu Says...

The minister is not a part of PM Benjamin Netanyahu-led security cabinet.

The Prime Minister of Israel reacted strongly against his minister's statement, who said "dropping a nuclear bomb" on Gaza is one of the possibilities in the ongoing war against Hamas.

Israel's far-right leader and minister, Amihai Eliyahu, was asked in an interview with Radio Kol Berama whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on Gaza, to which Mr Eliyahu said, "This is one of the possibilities."

The minister who has now been suspended by Netanyahu was not a part of the security cabinet formed after Israel declared war against Hamas following the brutal October 7 attacks, Times of Israel reported.

The minister even went on to raise his objection against allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying "We wouldn't hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," and charging that "there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza," the report said.

Benjamin Netanyahu Raises Objection

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the minister's statements are "not based on reality" and that "The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory."

Minister Amihai Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Mr Eliyahu clarified his statement about "dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza" and said, "It is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical. However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile."

It is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical. However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile. This is the only… — 🇮🇱עמיחי אליהו - Amichay Eliyahu (@Eliyahu_a) November 5, 2023

"It is clear that the State of Israel is committed to doing everything possible to return the hostages safe and sound," he added.

Day 28 Of Israel-Gaza War

Life has been upended in both Gaza and Israel after the October 7 attacks in which 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were brutally killed by Hamas.

Gaza has been transformed into an apocalyptic battleground by air strikes and ground assaults after Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas. Relentless air strikes for weeks were followed by a full ground invasion of the IDF.

Tanks, infantry, and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) are operating in Gaza, with Hamas operatives claiming that they are engaged in an "intense battle".

The Israeli Defence Forces released footage of what it said were tanks and soldiers operating in the northern Gaza Strip along with footage of what it said were its Air Force striking the Gaza Strip.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says nearly 9,500 have been killed, two-thirds of them women and children, and mostly civilians. Al Quds, the most widely read Palestinian daily, said, "Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of innocent people".

In Gaza City, an Israeli strike on Friday hit an ambulance convoy near the territory's largest hospital Al-Shifa, killing 15 people, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Hamas-run health ministry.