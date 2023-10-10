'People Who Support Hamas...': Rishi Sunak's Israel Prayer At UK Synagogue

Rishi Sunak has voiced support for Israel after the terror attacks

Hamas operatives are not militants or freedom fighters, but terrorists, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today in strong words of solidarity for Israel, which has launched a counterstrike in Gaza following a terror attack that killed hundreds.

"The people who support Hamas are fully responsible for this appalling attack. They are not militants. They are not freedom fighters. They are terrorists. My message tonight from Finchley United Synagogue where I joined @chiefrabbi in vigil with local communities," Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chief Rabbi is considered to be among the most prominent Jewish spiritual leaders in the UK. Currently, the Chief Rabbi is Sir Ephraim Mirvis.

The UK Prime Minister's post on X, formerly Twitter, had a video of him joining members of the Jewish community for a prayer at the London synagogue

Addressing the gathering, he said, "The days and weeks ahead will continue to be very difficult. But when we say we stand with Israel, we mean it. Not just today, not just tomorrow, but always, and I will stand with you."

The UK Prime Minister's message comes as fighting intensifies in Gaza. About 1,600 lives have been lost in Hamas' shocking attack on Israel cities and the brutal retaliation that followed.

The UK has unequivocally backed Israel and called the attack "cowardly and depraved".

"As the barbarity of today's atrocities becomes clearer, we stand unequivocally with Israel. This attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved. We have expressed our full solidarity to @netanyahu

and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to co-ordinate support," Sunak had earlier tweeted.

Besides the UK, the US, France and the European Union are among the Western powers who have come out in support of Israel.