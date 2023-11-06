Israeli Model Reveals She Hid Under Her Boyfriend's Dead Body During Hamas Attack

Noam said she was also shot in the attack and had to pretend to be dead for two hours.

A music festival in Israel was the site of one of the first attacks by Hamas last month, where over 250 people were killed. Now, an Israeli woman who was at the festival, recounted how she was forced to hide under a pile of dead bodies, including her boyfriend's for hours to escape being killed, Express.co.uk reported.

Twenty-seven-year-old model Noam Mazal Ben-David, who was shot in the leg and hip, said she was forced to play dead for two hours surrounded by a pile of bodies after her partner David Neman was gunned down. Despite losing a lot of blood, the model managed to keep quiet to stay alive.

Notably, the couple had arrived at the Supernova festival at 6.30 am on October 7 when they heard loud explosions.

''We got into our car to drive away but they had blocked the exits and made it impossible for us to get out. A security guard came running and shouted, 'Run for your life'. They were shooting with automatic guns everywhere at everyone,'' Ms Ben-David said.

They hid inside a large dustbin with 14 others for three hours until a gunman found them and shot her boyfriend in the chest. She herself was hit in the foot and hip. Ms Ben-David said it was like "Russian roulette" as gunmen took over the site shooting at everyone.

''They surrounded us and they just kept shooting, non-stop. I heard one girl scream 'Please don't take me. Just leave me alone. But they still kidnapped her. They did terrible, terrible things to her. We were all calling our family and friends on our mobile phones, sharing our location, and begging for help,'' she said.

The model continued to stay still and silent in the dumpster despite her wounds. The gunmen presumed she was dead as she lay among the pile of bodies. She said, ''I think maybe four out of the 16 who hid in the dumpster survived.''

She was eventually found by the Israel Defence Forces, who took her to safety and provided first aid.

Thousands of young people attended the music festival, which became one of the first targets of Palestinian gunmen who crossed into Israel in the biggest attack on the country in decades. The attackers stormed Israel on motorbikes, pickup trucks, speed boats, and motorised gliders, some of which were seen flying over the festival in a video widely shared online. Other videos showed hundreds of people running in all directions, scrambling for their lives as Hamas men fired at them.

The organizers of the festival said the attack was ''a scene of unspeakable tragedy, an inhumane war crime, and unprecedented violation of the most basic human values.''

The Israel-Hamas conflict has entered its fifth week and fears are growing of a broader war in the Middle East as tensions in the region rise.