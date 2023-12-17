Mobile, Internet Services Partially Restored In Besieged Gaza

Mobile and internet services have been restored after the latest service disruption: PalTel (File)

Gaza's main telecoms company said Sunday that mobile and internet services had gradually been restored in the centre and south of the beseiged Palestinian territory, after the latest service disruption.

"We would like to announce the gradual restoration of telecom services... our field teams were able to reach and repair the main damaged site after numerous attempts in the past days", PalTel said after announcing communications were cut on Thursday.

