Return To Fighting In Gaza 'Fully Coordinated With Washington': Israel

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said Tuesday that the country's return to fighting in Gaza had been "fully coordinated with Washington" following the deadliest strikes on the territory since a fragile ceasefire took effect in January.

"I can confirm that the return to intense fighting in Gaza has been fully coordinated with Washington. Israel has thanked President (Donald) Trump and his administration for their unyielding support for Israel," Mencer said at a press briefing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)