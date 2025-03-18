Advertisement

Had 'No Alternative' To Resuming Gaza Operations: Israel After Airstrikes

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Tuesday that Israel had "no alternative" other than to resume military operations in Gaza after its efforts to secure the release of hostages failed.

Palestinians carry a body pulled from the rubble of the Qrayqea family house.
Jerusalem:

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Tuesday that Israel had "no alternative" other than to resume military operations in Gaza after its efforts to secure the release of hostages failed. 

"Without the release of our hostages, Israel has no alternative but resuming military operations", he said on X after Israeli strikes killed more than 400 people in Gaza, accusing Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas of rejecting an offer to extend the ceasefire's first phase that ended earlier this month.

