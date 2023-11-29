Israel Frees 30 Palestinian Prisoners Under Truce Deal

A prisoner welcomed by his relative upon his arrival at his home in Israeli-controlled east Jerusalem.

Israel's prison authority said Tuesday that 30 Palestinian prisoners had been released on the fifth day of the truce pausing fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came after 10 Israeli hostages returned to Israel under the terms of the deal following their release by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, along with two additional Thai hostages.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)