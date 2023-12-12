Israel 'Doesn't Want' Two-State Solution: Joe Biden

Biden urged PM Netanyahu to "change" the administration. (File)

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday the Israeli government was opposed to a two-state solution with the Palestinians and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "change" the administration.

"This is the most conservative government in Israel's history," Biden told a campaign event, adding that the government "doesn't want a two-state solution," the path Washington has called for after the war with Hamas.

