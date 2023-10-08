Israel Army To 'Use All Force To Destroy Hamas': Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to avenge what he said was a "black day" for Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to avenge what he said was a "black day" for Israel Saturday, saying the army will strike back at Hamas in Gaza with full force.

"The IDF (army) is about to use all its force to destroy Hamas's capabilities," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a brief televised statement.

"We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people," he said, after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise dawn attack, sending hundreds of militants into Israel under cover of a huge rocket barrage.

