Israel Army Issues New Call For South Beirut Residents To Evacuate

The Israeli army on Monday issued their latest call for residents to evacuate from areas in southern Beirut, following a string of similar messages as the military bombs Hezbollah positions in Lebanon's capital.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee appealed on social media platform X for residents of Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath Beirut to move at least 500 metres (yards) away "for your safety and the safety of your family members," after a similar appeal to residents of the same area the night before prior to bombing.

