Israel Army Issues New Call For South Beirut Residents To Evacuate

The Israeli army on Monday issued their latest call for residents to evacuate from areas in southern Beirut, following a string of similar messages as the military bombs Hezbollah positions in Lebanon's capital.

The Israeli army urged south Beirut residents to move at least 500 metres (yards) away for their safety.
Jerusalem:

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee appealed on social media platform X for residents of Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath Beirut to move at least 500 metres (yards) away "for your safety and the safety of your family members," after a similar appeal to residents of the same area the night before prior to bombing.

Israel Hezbollah War, Lebanon
