US Says Israel, Washington Not Behind Iran Blasts

The United States was not involved in any way, US State Department said after Iran blasts.

The United States on Wednesday rejected suggestions that ally Israel or Washington was behind deadly blasts in Iran at the grave of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed four years ago in a US strike.

"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he said.

