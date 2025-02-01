Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah Weapons Factory In Lebanon

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked during the night targets of the Hezbollah militant organization in the Bekaa region of Lebanon that the IDF said posed a threat to the Israeli home front and its forces.

Among the targets attacked were a military site with underground infrastructure for the development and production of weapons and transit infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border through which the terrorist organization Hezbollah tries to transfer weapons.

Also, the IDF said that a Hezbollah's drone that made its way to Israel Thursday and was intercepted by the IAF constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)