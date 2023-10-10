Who Is Ismail Haniyeh? Hamas Leader Behind Attacks on Israel

In 2017, Ismail Haniyeh, was appointed as the head of Hamas's political bureau.

Ismail Haniyeh, the widely recognised leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, has long been a polarising figure in the political arena. Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing a salvo of rockets and sending its fighters on Saturday, October 7. Over 1,500 have died on both sides in the war.

Who Is Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh?