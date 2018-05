ISIS flag on top of a dilapidated building in Syria's Raqqa. (Reuters)

A first batch of ISIS terrorists left their final stronghold in the south of Syria's Damascus early Sunday under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said. Six buses carried fighters and their families out of the ISIS-controlled Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp and neighbouring Tadamun district, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights."The six buses left at dawn, heading east for the Syrian desert," Abdel Rahman told AFP.