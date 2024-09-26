Is Sarco Pod Illegal Even In Switzerland, Which Allows Assisted Suicide?

The Sarco Pod, a futuristic capsule designed for assisted suicide, has sparked a massive controversy in Switzerland, especially after a 64-year-old American woman used one recently. Despite assisted suicide being legal in Switzerland, the incident has led to several arrests and scrutiny from authorities.

What happened?

On Monday, the Sarco Pod was used by a woman suffering from severe health issues at a woodland retreat in Merishausen, near the German border. Reports said she underwent a psychiatric assessment and wished to die due to years of suffering from a serious condition related to immune compromise. Her death was described as “peaceful, fast, and dignified” by Florian Willet, co-president of The Last Resort, the organisation behind the capsule.



Following the incident, Swiss police arrested several people, including Willet, and opened criminal proceedings for “inducing and aiding and abetting suicide.” Authorities said that they previously warned the organisation that using Sarco could have legal consequences.



Is assisted suicide legal in Switzerland?

In Switzerland, assisted suicide is permitted if the individual acts voluntarily and without coercion. However, active euthanasia – where a medical professional administers a lethal injection – is illegal. The legal framework says that those assisting in suicide must not do so for self-serving motives.



Why the arrests?

The arrests, following the incident, stem from concerns that the operators of the Sarco may have violated Swiss laws regarding assisted suicide. The authorities have opened an investigation to determine whether any criminal acts occurred in relation to the woman's death.

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said on Monday that the Sarco capsule does not comply with existing product safety laws and it was “not legal”, AFP reported.

How the Sarco pod works

Invented by Philip Nitschke, a known figure in right-to-die advocacy, the Sarco Pod operates by filling a sealed chamber with nitrogen gas. This process reduces the oxygen levels significantly, leading to death by hypoxia. Once inside the pod, the user presses a button, triggering the release of nitrogen. According to Nitschke, the user loses consciousness within two minutes and dies within five minutes.

The use of this suicide pod has also led to some ethical debates about the nature of assisted dying. Some argue it provides a peaceful and self-directed option for those suffering, while critics worry about the implications of such devices and the potential for misuse or coercion.