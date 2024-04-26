Is It A Bird? Is It A UFO? US Woman Films 'Flying Cylinder' From Plane Window

The object seemed to be travelling at an altitude of around 2,500 feet, an expert noted

A mysterious object, spotted in the skies over New York City, has been termed another sighting of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). Michelle Reyes, flying on a commercial flight on March 25, reported seeing an unusual object from her airplane window near New York's LaGuardia Airport.

In a Facebook post, Ms Reyes claimed to have seen a "flying cylinder" and shared a video. She said that she contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and wondered if it was a safety hazard. But she is yet to hear back from them, according to the NY Post.

Thomas Wertman, the state director of the Mutual UFO Network in Ohio, reviewed the footage and provided insights into the unidentified object. He noted that the dark object seemed to be travelling at an altitude of around 2,500 feet and was close to the plane as it approached the airport to land. Drones aren't supposed to fly at that altitude, at least legally, he said.

"If it were something related to [military] defence or law enforcement, you normally wouldn't see it so close to a major flight lane," he added.

Mr Wertman, who has dedicated years to studying the skies for signs of interplanetary visitors, said that the unidentified object could be a "potential hazard". He also found the object's unusual round shape to be very interesting, adding it needed more research. Mr Wertman noted that the object did not look like a commercial plane, for it did not have wings or a tail. According to him, the plane Ms Reyes was on was approximately 15 minutes away from the LaGuardia Airport and was likely flying at a speed of 230 mph (370 km/h) when the video was shot.