Ireland PM Resigns, Assumes Caretaker Role Amid Political Deadlock

Ireland's Leo Varadkar will stay on as interim leader until successors have been appointed.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, staying on as interim leader while the country's three main parties battle out deadlocked coalition talks after an inconclusive election.

Varadkar "has this evening conveyed to the president his resignation from office," the government said in a statement. "In accordance with the constitution, the (prime minister) and the government will continue to carry on their duties until successors have been appointed."

