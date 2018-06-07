Iraq Launches Air Strike Against ISIS In Syria The F-16 fighter plane destroyed an area where members of the ultra-hardline Sunni group were operating.

The Iraqi air force has carried out several air strikes against ISIS in Syria.(Representational) Baghdad, Iraq: Iraq launched an air strike against an ISIS target inside neighbouring Syria on Thursday, the military said.



The F-16 fighter plane destroyed an area where members of the ultra-hardline Sunni group were operating, it said in a statement.



ISIS, which once occupied a third of Iraq's territory, has been largely defeated in the country but still poses a threat along its border with Syria.



The Iraqi air force has carried out several air strikes against ISIS in Syria since last year, with the approval of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS.



Iraq has good relations with Iran and Russia, Assad's main backers in the Syrian civil war, while also enjoying strong support from the U.S.-led coalition.



Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over ISIS in December but it still operates from pockets along the border with Syria and has continued to carry out ambushes, assassinations and bombings across Iraq.



ISIS has resorted to guerrilla tactics since it abandoned its goal of holding territory and creating a self-sufficient caliphate that straddles Iraq and Syria. © Thomson Reuters 2018



