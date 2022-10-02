Iran's President Says 'Enemy Conspiracy' Has Failed

Ebrahim Raisi said Sunday that a "conspiracy" by the country's enemies had "failed," (File)

Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Sunday that a "conspiracy" by the country's enemies had "failed," as anti-government protests spill into a third week.

"At a time when the Islamic republic was overcoming economic problems to become more active in the region and in the world, the enemies came into play with the intention of isolating the country, but they failed in this conspiracy," he said in a statement released by the presidency.

People have taken to the streets nightly since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, after she was detained by the morality police for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.

