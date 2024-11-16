Iran's Message To US: No Intent To Assassinate Donald Trump

Iran has sent a message to the Joe Biden administration denying any plans to kill Donald Trump. This development comes after the Biden administration warned Iran in September that any attempt on Mr Trump's life would be considered “an act of war,” the NY Times reported.

The message, sent in October through an intermediary, was intended to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. It followed a stern warning from the US, which had expressed grave concerns over potential Iranian retaliation for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in 2020, a move ordered by then-President Donald Trump.

Since Donald Trump's election victory on November 5, various Iranian officials, analysts, and media outlets have advocated for a more conciliatory approach with the president-elect, despite ongoing pressure from his allies to renew a hardline stance against Iran.

US officials have suggested that Iran may have sought revenge for Suleimani's death by targeting Mr Trump, citing two indictments related to Iranian plots against the President-elect. Further accusations have surfaced regarding other figures from the Trump administration.

According to the US officials, the Iranian message focused on Tehran's position that the killing of General Suleimani was a criminal act. However, the communication also clarified that Iran had no intention of killing Trump. This message was confirmed by an Iranian official and analyst who engages with both sides. Iran, they said, expressed its desire to pursue justice for Suleimani's death through international legal channels rather than through violent means.

While the US officials noted that the message was not from any specific Iranian official, the Iranian official and analyst revealed that it was, in fact, from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's mission to the United Nations declined to comment but issued a statement reaffirming Tehran's commitment to addressing Suleimani's killing "through legal and judicial avenues."

Earlier, during the presidential campaign, American officials had warned of a potential Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan recently confirmed that discussions among Iranian plotters had included plans to target the former president. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected these claims as unfounded.

Elon Musk, a close ally of Mr Trump, met with Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday at Mr Musk's request. The Iranians described the meeting with Ambassador Amir Saied Iravani, held in New York City at a secret location, as part of an effort to reduce tensions between the US and Iran under the Donald Trump administration.

The US and Iran have not had official diplomatic relations since the 1979 revolution, during which 52 Americans were taken hostage at the US embassy in Tehran. The Swiss embassy in Tehran serves as the official diplomatic liaison between the two countries, though direct and indirect talks have taken place in recent years on various issues, including Iran's nuclear program and the swapping of detainees.

The messages exchanged between the US and Iran were sent through the Swiss, according to the Iranian official and analyst.