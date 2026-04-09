Iran's 10-Point Truce Plan Had 3 Versions, 1 Written By 'ChatGPT': JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has claimed that Tehran submitted three different versions of its 10-point proposal and even said that one of them was written by the AI tool ChatGPT.

“The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted, and we think, frankly, was probably written by ChatGPT, that was submitted to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, which immediately went in the garbage and was rejected,” Vance told CNN.

He added that a second version of the proposal, which was shaped through “back-and-forth” discussions involving US, Pakistani, and Iranian negotiators, was “much more reasonable.” He further clarified that this proposal aligned with what Donald Trump had referenced in his Truth social media post.

But Vance noted that a third version had also surfaced, which he described as even more “maximalist” than the first, about which he came to know through social media.

Dismissing claims that Iran had secured a major diplomatic win, Vance said the initial proposal came from “little more than a random yahoo in Iran,” while criticising media coverage that suggested the US had accepted Tehran's plan as the basis for negotiations.

The White House echoed the position with press secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that, “The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.”

She further added that some had “falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States.”

The developments come against the backdrop of a volatile ceasefire between the US and Iran that was announced weeks after the conflict was triggered by US-Israel airstrikes on Tehran.

As part of the agreement, Iran was expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. But within 24 hours of the announcement, reports indicated that the strait had been closed again following Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Addressing the issue, Vance said there had been a “legitimate misunderstanding” over the scope of the ceasefire.

“I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise,” he said.

He also warned against linking the negotiations to developments in Lebanon, adding, “If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart… over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice.”

As per reports, Israel continued military operations in Lebanon and against Hezbollah, killing 112 and wounding 837.