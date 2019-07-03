Iran Will Enrich Uranium 'As Much As Necessary': Hassan Rouhani

We will increase the enrichment level beyond 3.67 percent to as much as we want, said Hassan Rouhani.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will exceed on Sunday the uranium enrichment limit it agreed in a 2015 deal with major powers, raising it "as much as necessary".

"On July 7, our enrichment level will no longer be 3.67 percent. We will put aside this commitment. We will increase (the enrichment level) beyond 3.67 percent to as much as we want, as much as is necessary, as much as we need," Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

