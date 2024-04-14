Iran Warns US To 'Stay Away' From Conflict With Israel

"It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime."

Iran warned the United States Sunday to "stay away" from its conflict with Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack in retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.

"Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus," Iran's Permanent United Nations mission said on X.

"Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe," it said. "It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!"

