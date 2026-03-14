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US Deploys B-2 Bombers For Operation Against Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday said B-2 stealth bombers have taken off to carry out a mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime".

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US Deploys B-2 Bombers For Operation Against Iran
CENTCOM said the bombers launched to deliver long-range firepower during the operation.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday said B-2 stealth bombers have taken off to carry out a mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.

CENTCOM said the bombers launched to deliver long-range firepower during the operation.

"B-2 stealth bombers takeoff to conduct a mission during Operation Epic Fury, delivering long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future," the command posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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