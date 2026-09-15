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Iran Uses Spyware Like 'Chosen Brick' To Target Dissidents: US-UK Advisory

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said Iranian state-linked cyber actors had used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information

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Iran Uses Spyware Like 'Chosen Brick' To Target Dissidents: US-UK Advisory
Britain, the United States and the Netherlands on Tuesday issued the statement

Britain, the United States and the Netherlands on Tuesday issued a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing spyware they say is used by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists and journalists.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said Iranian state-linked cyber actors had used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through "spear-phishing" campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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