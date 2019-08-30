Iran Tanker Released By Gibraltar After 6 Weeks Now Headed To Lebanon

The Iran tanker was detained for six weeks.

An Iranian tanker released this month after being detained for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar is now headed for Lebanon, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"This tanker is not heading actually to Eskerun (in Turkey), this tanker is heading to Lebanon," Cavusoglu said during a visit to Oslo, referring to the Adrian Darya 1 vessel. The ship was suspected of transporting crude oil to Syria and the US has called for it to be seized.

