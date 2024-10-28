Iran Supreme Leader's Hebrew X Account Suspended, Last Post Was...

The Hebrew language account opened by Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on social media platform X has been suspended after just two posts, as per Jerusalem Post.

The latest post from Sunday read, "The Zionist regime made a mistake, and erred in its calculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand what power, ability, initiative and desire the Iranian nation has."

The first Hebrew language post came on Saturday, reading, "In the name of Allah the merciful." Both posts came after Israel's strikes on Iran's military targets last week.

On his main X account, Khamenei often posts in Hebrew, often using strong language against Israel.

Khamenei had said that Israel's airstrikes on Iran should not be magnified nor downplayed. While Israel would like to amplify the impacts of its actions against Iran, Khamenei said on Sunday, adding it would also not be right for Iran to dismiss the strikes as insignificant, CNN reported.

"They're making a miscalculation concerning Iran," he said in comments published on his website. "They still haven't been able to correctly understand the power, capability, ingenuity, and determination of the Iranian people. We need to make them understand these things."

Iran said Israeli air strikes targeting its military sites killed two soldiers on Saturday, after Israel simultaneously struck missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and other "aerial capabilities".

It said later that the air attack had "concluded" its response to Iran's October 1 missile attack, saying its warplanes had returned safely and the mission was "fulfilled". Iran's air force confirmed strikes on military bases in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces that "caused limited damage".