Iran Says Ready To Resume "Fair" Nuclear Talks If West Shows Goodwill

Iran is ready to resume "fair " negotiations over its disputed nuclear programme if the West shows goodwill, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, said on Thursday, hours after three European powers triggered the process to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran.

"Araqchi reaffirmed Iran's readiness to resume fair and balanced diplomatic negotiations, on the condition that the other parties show seriousness and goodwill and avoid actions that harm the chances of success," he said in a letter sent to European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)