Pak Raises India Conflict With Iran. Ayatollah Khamenei's Measured Response

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Iran and Pakistan are mending relations after airstrikes a year ago, driven by shared concerns over Gaza. PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized peace talks with India, while Iran's Khamenei praised Pakistan's stance on Palestine, urging Muslim unity amid conflicts.

A year after they conducted airstrikes in each other's territory, Iran and Pakistan appear to be burying the hatchet as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir visit Tehran and meet the Iranian leadership.

The key factor bringing the countries together is Gaza, devastated in the aftermath of Israel's brutal counterstrike to the Hamas attacks in October 2023. While Pakistan brought up its recent conflict with India and Kashmir, Iran's leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in public remarks, has only said Iran hopes disputes between India and Pakistan are resolved.

Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) at the meeting of Shehbaz Sharif and Khamenei

The Gaza Unity Factor

According to a report in The Tehran Times, Khamenei has acknowledged that Pakistan has not joined the countries normalising ties with Israel in "a blatant betrayal of the Palestinian cause" despite Western pressure. "While there have been temptations for Islamic countries to engage with the Zionist regime in recent years, Pakistan has never succumbed to these temptations," he said during a meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister. He said the Palestine issue is the foremost concern of the Islamic world. "The situation in Gaza has reached a point where ordinary people in Europe and the United States are protesting their governments, yet unfortunately, some Islamic governments stand alongside the Zionist regime under these circumstances," he said.

The Dawn reported that Israeli actions have caused untold misery for the people of Gaza. "It is high time that the international community used its influence to bring a lasting ceasefire in Palestine. Pakistan stands by its brothers and sisters in Iran to promote peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian

Pak's Kashmir Push, Iran's Reply

During his meeting with Khamenei, Sharif brought up the India-Pakistan conflict after New Delhi carried out airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead. The Pakistan Prime Minister appreciated Iran's "positive role" during the conflict.

During a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said Pakistan is ready to talk with India "to find solutions" to "longstanding problems", including Kashmir, water-sharing and trade. "We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace on water issues with our neighbour. We are ready to talk to promote trade and also, counter-terrorism. We wanted peace, we want peace and we will work for peace in the region through talks, on the table, and resolve our outstanding issues," Sharif said, according to a report in The Dawn. "But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely."

Iran's response was measured. "We are delighted with the end of conflicts between Pakistan and India and hope that the differences between the two countries will be resolved," Khamenei said on X.

Iranian state media IRNA reported that President Pezeshkian voiced Iran's support for a durable ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling for dialogue to resolve disputes and promote peace.

A Thaw In Iran-Pakistan Ties

Last year, Iran carried out airstrikes in Pakistan's border province of Balochistan to target the Jaish al-Adl group, which has targeted Iranian border guards in the past. A Sunni Salafi organisation, Jaish al-Adl is a terrorist group that wants the independence of Sistan and Baluchistan province in Iran. Pakistan retaliated with airstrikes in Iran, targeting militant outfit Baloch Liberation Front.

Against this backdrop, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Tehran visit marks a thaw in ties. A global threat assessment report by the US' Defense Intelligence Agency has said, "Pakistan and Iran have taken steps, including high-level meetings, to deescalate tensions after the two countries conducted unilateral airstrikes on each other's territory in January 2024 in response to cross-border terror attacks."

Khamenei said in a post on X that relations between Iran and Pakistan have always been "warm and brotherly". "Pakistan's commendable stance during the war Saddam imposed on Iran is a clear example of these brotherly relations," he said.

Calling for a unity of Muslim nations, the Iran leader added, "At a time when the world's warmongers have many incentives to create conflicts and wars, the only way to ensure the security of the Islamic Ummah is the unity of Muslim nations."

How Is India Balancing Iran Ties

On May 9, when the conflict between India and Pakistan was still on, India hosted Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi for the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting and reviewed bilateral ties. During this meeting, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Mr Araghchi, both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for enhanced regional cooperation to combat the threat. Dr Jaishankar also briefed the Iranian minister on Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Iran had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan. "India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority. Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time," he said.

India has consistently mentioned that its conflict with Pakistan is a bilateral issue. The government has also made it clear to the US, and other countries offering mediation that there is only one matter left to be discussed -- the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan handing over terrorists.

The Geopolitical Backdrop

India has maintained a neutral stance on the Gaza conflict, which has emerged as the uniting factor for Pakistan and Iran. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India has "always supported a negotiated two-State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel".

India had strongly condemned the October 2023 attacks in Israel and also the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and called for a ceasefire and sustained humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Pakistan's outreach to Iran also comes against the backdrop of Iran's tussle with the US amid their talks on Tehran's nuclear programme. The US is India's key defence partner and New Delhi will be assessing the geopolitical math closely before making any move.