Iran Nuclear Facilities 'Completely Secure' After Reports Of Israel Attack

Iran's local media said Friday that nuclear facilities in the central city of Isfahan were "completely secure" after explosions were heard near the area.

"Nuclear facilities in Isfahan province are completely secure," Tasnim news agency reported quoting "reliable sources".

Iran said it shot down several drones and that there had been "no missile attack for now" on the country. Several drones "have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now," Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on X.

The Fars news agency said "three explosions" were heard near the Shekari army airbase near Isfahan.

