Iran Military Exercise In Gulf 'Irresponsible And Reckless', Says US

Iran blasted a dummy US aircraft carrier with missiles during military exercises. (File)

The United States Navy on Tuesday criticised Iran as "irresponsible and reckless" for conducting an exercise involving firing a missile at a replica aircraft carrier in Gulf waters.

"We are aware of the Iranian exercise involving attacking a mock-up of a vessel similar to a motionless aircraft carrier," US Fifth Fleet spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told AFP.

"While we are always watchful of this type of irresponsible and reckless behaviour by Iran in the vicinity of busy international waterways, this exercise has not disrupted coalition operations in the area nor had any impacts to the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters."

