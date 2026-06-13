Iran-Linked Hackers Claim FBI Drone Breach, Threaten World Cup Team Buses

An Iran-linked hacker group has claimed it infiltrated US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) drones and issued a warning linked to the ongoing FIFA World Cup. According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist groups, the hacker group Handala claimed it had gained access to footage collected by FBI first-person-view (FPV) drones.

The group alleged it was monitoring "every image and every suspect" for several months, CBS News reported. In a statement cited by SITE, the hackers claimed the drones were equipped with facial recognition and licence plate screening used for counterterrorism.

The group further warned about World Cup security, claiming that team buses could become targets. "Better tighten your World Cup security, we don't like some of those teams at all. Don't forget: FPVs are everywhere; you never know when one might end up right in your team's bus," said the Handala syndicate.

The claims come as US authorities step up security around World Cup venues. The FBI has deployed drones to monitor potential threats while restricting unauthorised aircraft. As part of tournament security arrangements, authorities have banned UAV flights over US stadiums and fan events associated with the World Cup, according to CBS News.

The group released images and videos that it claimed were obtained through the hacked drones. SITE Intelligence Group disputed the hackers' claims.

SITE noted that at least one video presented of the supposed hack was actually created by a software company in December 2024 to showcase how a US police department used its technology to assess tornado damage.

The Justice Department has earlier warned about the risk of cyberattacks by groups linked to Iran, amid heightened tensions following the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The latest claims follow earlier cyber-related allegations involving the same group. In March, Handala claimed responsibility for breaching the email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and publishing personal material online.

The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information that helps identify members associated with the hacker group.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off, with a 48-team field set to compete in 104 matches during the month-long tournament.