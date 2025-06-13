Iran Launches 100 Drones Towards Israel, Army Working To Intercept: Military

Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel on Friday and that it was making an effort to shoot them down, following a wave of Israeli air strikes across the Islamic republic.

"Iran launched approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory, which we are working to intercept," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists. He added that Israel's strikes on Iran involved 200 fighter jets striking about 100 targets across Iran.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)