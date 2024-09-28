Iran Embassy In Lebanon Warns Israel Strikes "Change Rules Of The Game"

The Iranian embassy in Lebanon condemned a series of intense Israeli strikes on the densely-packed Hezbollah stronghold of Beirut's southern suburbs Friday, warning of a "dangerous escalation" in the Middle East.

"This reprehensible crime... represents a dangerous escalation that changes the rules of the game," the Iranian embassy said in a post on X, adding that Israel "will receive the appropriate punishment".

