Iran Embassy In Lebanon Warns Israel Strikes "Change Rules Of The Game"

"This reprehensible crime... represents a dangerous escalation that changes the rules of the game," the Iranian embassy said in a post on X, adding that Israel "will receive the appropriate punishment".

The Iranian embassy in Lebanon condemned a series of intense Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
Beirut:

The Iranian embassy in Lebanon condemned a series of intense Israeli strikes on the densely-packed Hezbollah stronghold of Beirut's southern suburbs Friday, warning of a "dangerous escalation" in the Middle East.

