Iran Announces Easing Of Internet Restrictions After Ceasefire With Israel

Iranian authorities on Wednesday announced the gradual easing of internet restrictions imposed during the 12-day war with Israel, following the implementation of a ceasefire between the longtime foes.

"The communication network is gradually returning to its previous state," said the Revolutionary Guards' cyber security command in a statement carried by state media.

The country's communications minister, Sattar Hashemi, said in a post on X: "With the normalisation of conditions, the state of communication access has returned to its previous conditions".

