Advertisement

Iran Announces Easing Of Internet Restrictions After Ceasefire With Israel

The announcement comes following the implementation of a ceasefire between the longtime foes

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran Announces Easing Of Internet Restrictions After Ceasefire With Israel
  • Iran is gradually easing internet restrictions imposed during the 12-day war with Israel
  • The easing follows the implementation of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel
  • The Revolutionary Guards cyber security command announced the network's gradual return
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Iranian authorities on Wednesday announced the gradual easing of internet restrictions imposed during the 12-day war with Israel, following the implementation of a ceasefire between the longtime foes.

"The communication network is gradually returning to its previous state," said the Revolutionary Guards' cyber security command in a statement carried by state media.

The country's communications minister, Sattar Hashemi, said in a post on X: "With the normalisation of conditions, the state of communication access has returned to its previous conditions". 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran, Internet Restrictions, Ceasefire
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com