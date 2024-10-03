'Iran Couldn't Stop The Joy': Newlyweds' First Dance In An Underground Bunker In Israel

Love conquers all and a video of a newlywed couple dancing in an underground bunker is a testimony of that. The video shows a couple in Jerusalem, dancing hand-in-hand, for the first time after the wedding ceremonies, while Iran rained missiles on Israel. Shared on the micro-blogging website X (formerly known as Twitter), the couple is seen decked up in wedding attire.

The beautiful moment was captured and shared on the internet by a social media user Saul Sadka. They captioned the video “Iran couldn't stop the joy at this Jerusalem wedding even for a moment.”

Watch it here:

Iran couldn't stop the joy at this Jerusalem wedding even for a moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMWzbhrNRA — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) October 1, 2024

According to the New York Post, the couple was forced to take shelter when Iran attacked Israel with a barrage of 181 ballistic missiles, each having a warhead payload of between 700-1,000 kilograms, which can destroy entire buildings.

The clip was filmed in an underground shelter near one of Jerusalem's biggest hotels, the Notre Dam Hotel, according to a comment by Bible scholar and author Saul Sadka.

The video caught netizen's attention, pushing them to share their emotions. One user wrote, “Nice to see a good story come out of all this mayhem. We all need to hold onto stories like this to keep our perspective and balance in an unbalanced world.”

Another user wished the best for the couple and wrote, “May they have many happy years together.”

Another said, “Bless them and their reunion, it's not fair on them.”

“They will remember this moment forever,” wrote another. To which, Saul Sadka replied, “So will I! And I don't know them.”

Iran launched a barrage of 181 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday (October 1) night, triggering nationwide air raid sirens and forcing nearly 10 million Israelis into bomb shelters. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile assault, targeting three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv.

Although the majority of missiles were intercepted, there were scattered reports of damage and injuries. In Tel Aviv, two civilians were lightly injured by shrapnel, while in the West Bank city of Jericho, a Palestinian civilian was killed by debris from one of the missiles, news agency AFP reported. The Israeli military quickly announced that the immediate threat had passed, and civilians were allowed to leave bomb shelters after an hour.