How Successful Were Missile Attacks? What Iran And Israel Said

Iran launched a wave of missiles into Israel last evening to avenge the killing of top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders as the war in Middle East threatens to snowball into a larger regional conflict. Israelis scrambled for bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the nation and orange streaks lit up the night sky, showed visuals. Israel said they had intercepted most of the missiles and vowed to make Iran "pay" for the attack. Amid claims and counterclaims by Iran and Israel, it is hard to figure out how successful Tuesday's attacks were and whether Israel will launch an immediate retaliation.
Here are 5 points of what Israel and Iran said about Tuesday's attacks.
- There were reports yesterday of up to 400 missiles being fired at Israel from Iran. But Iran confirmed this morning it had fired 200 missiles while Israel gave a count of 180. Sirens were sounded across the country and most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defences or allied air forces before they reached their territory.
- State media footage showed Iranian missiles being launched at Israel. The missiles targeted "three military bases" around Tel Aviv and other bases, The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, adding that 90% of those "hit their targets". Israel denied this claim and said only 20 missiles landed while the rest were intercepted.
- Iran has claimed to have hit the headquarters of Mossad, Israel's premier intelligence agency. Israel, however, has denied it and said some missiles landed on an empty ground. A video showing a massive crater near the Mossad headquarters has emerged on the social media - probably due to a missile strike.
- Iran said yesterday they used hypersonic Fattah missiles to target military facilities in Israel, which were successful. This claim was opposed by Israel as they claimed to have intercepted most of the missiles. Israel said the attacks resulted in only two injuries.
- Iran warned it would carry out "crushing attacks" against Israel if it retaliates to the Iranian missile attack. But Israel termed the missile attack as the "biggest mistake by Iran" and vowed retaliation at a time and place of its choosing. "This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide," said IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.
