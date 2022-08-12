International Youth Day 2022: Date, Theme And Quotes To Mark The Day

International Youth Day is observed on August 12. (Representational)

International Youth Day is observed on August 12. The day aims to highlight the issues faced by the youth in day-to-day life. It also raises awareness about "certain barriers to intergenerational solidarity, notably ageism, which impacts young and old persons." It also focuses on the measures that need to be undertaken to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said, "On this important day, let's join hands across generations to break down barriers and work as one to achieve a more equitable, just and inclusive world for all people."

International Youth Day 2022 Theme

Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages - is the theme for this year. According to the official website, the day "reminds us of a basic truth: we need people of all ages, young and old alike, to join forces to build a better world for all."

History

A young group of people from Vienna, Austria, had proposed the idea of International Youth Day in 1991. It was in 1998 when a resolution proclaiming August 12 as International Youth Day was adopted.

