International Workers Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And WhatsApp Status

International Workers' Day or Labour Day is dedicated to honouring and celebrating the effort put in by workers across the world. Also, popularly known as May Day, this occasion is all about revisiting the rights of workers and preventing them from getting exploited.

Each and every labour or worker deserves respect and the right to lead a dignified life and this day is to salute them for all their contribution in different sectors.

The day has its origin in the labour union movement back in the 19th century.

In India, it was first celebrated by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan in Chennai (then Madras) in 1923.

Here are a few messages and quotes that you can share with others on Labour Day:

-- I want to express my gratitude and thank all the nation's employees for their tremendous efforts and abilities. To all of you, a happy International Workers' Day.

-- Each and every worker needs to be treated with dignity and respect. Have a happy International Workers' Day.

-- Wish you a Have a happy International Workers' Day. Never forget that a worker is a creator and a valuable asset to any country. So, all workers need to be treated with respect and their rights must always be acknowledged.

-- I'd like to show my gratitude and admiration to all the workers in every field. Happy International Labour Day!

-- Wishing all the dedicated workers a wonderful May Day. Every worker is valuable and ought to be treated fairly across the world. Happy International Labour Day.

-- Believe in your abilities, work hard, and take care of all your responsibilities. Those who put their heart and soul into their work will undoubtedly succeed. Have a great International Workers' Day.

-- Let us all use this day to honour the nation's workers, for, without them, the country's growth and progress would not be complete. Happy International Labour Day.

-- Today, I salute all the workers who contribute tirelessly and provide services to the different sectors. Let us all celebrate the presence of workers in the country and outside. Happy International Workers' Day.

-- On International Workers' Day, here is a message for all workers — Everything you put in, including your hard work, determination, perseverance, sweat, and other efforts, counts. Have a wonderful day ahead.

-- Thank you so much for putting your heart and soul into every project you've embarked on. Have a wonderful International Workers' Day.”

-- Today is a significant day for all employees across sectors and industries. Let's all take this opportunity and honour them for their hard work and immense contribution to society. Have a wonderful International Workers' Day.