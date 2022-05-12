International Nurses Day 2022: Here Are Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

International Nurses Day is a wonderful opportunity to express your gratitude to nurses.

Every year, May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day. It's the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. She was born on this day in 1820. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the significance of International Nurses Day became even more evident. Even the WHO has stated on its website that the pandemic reminded the world of the critical role nurses play in society.

International Nurses Day is a wonderful opportunity to express your gratitude to nurses for the work they do. Here's a collection of messages that you can wish on May 12.

-- Happy International Nurses Day to all the incredible medical professionals. You make us feel safe, and we appreciate your constant assistance in times of need.

-- I'd like to wish all nurses a very Happy International Nurses Day. Your unwavering commitment to keeping us safe is inspiring and admirable. Thank you for being here.

-- Thank you for constantly showing compassion to and care to those in need. You may not realise it, but your presence makes a significant difference to the lives of many people. Happy International Nurses Day.

-- This is dedicated to all nurses around the world who not only empathise with patients but also help them in overcoming their illnesses. Happy International Nurses Day.

-- I would like to thank all the nurses out there for your immense contribution to the healthcare sector. Thank you for everything you do for us.

-- Happy International Nurses Day to all of the wonderful nurses out there. We will never forget how you stood by your patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and assisted them. Thank you for all your care.

-- Let us take this opportunity to thank all the nurses who provide selfless service, and care to patients on their most painful days. Happy International Nurses Day.

-- From the bottom of our hearts, we thank all nurses for extending their love and care and nursing people the way they do. Happy International Nurses Day.

-- I extend my heartfelt greetings to all nurses. We want you to know that we appreciate your kindness and are grateful for everything you do. Happy International Nurses Day.