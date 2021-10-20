Gita Gopinath To Leave IMF Post In January, Return To Harvard University

Gita Gopinath heads the International Monetary Fund's research department. (File)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath will leave her post and return to Harvard University's economics department in January, the Fund announced Tuesday.

Harvard University extended Ms Gopinath's leave of absence on an exceptional basis by one year, which allowed her to serve at the IMF for three years, the statement said.

She heads the IMF's research department which handles the quarterly World Economic Outlook report.

