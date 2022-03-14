Instagram No Longer Accessible In Russia: Report

Instagram appeared on a list of online resources with "restricted access".

Instagram was no longer accessible in Russia on Monday after its parent company Meta was accused by Moscow of allowing calls for violence against Russians on its platforms.

Instagram's app was not refreshing without a VPN connection on Monday, AFP journalists said. The social network also appeared on a list of online resources with "restricted access" published by Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)