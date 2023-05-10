Influencer Posts Gun Pic When Asked Of Her Favourite Thing About US, Slammed

Her post came just 2 days after nine people were killed in US mass shooting

An Australian influencer is facing backlash on social media after she told her Instagram followers that the best thing about America is its guns, News.com.au reported. On Monday, Mikaela Testa, an OnlyFans creator, was taking part in a Q&A when a follower asked what her favorite thing about America was.

Responding to the query, she simply answered with a picture of herself holding a gun at a shooting range, indicating that guns are her favourite thing about the US.

Soon enough, controversy erupted after her picture was picked by a watchdog account Influencer UpdatesAU. Notably, her post came just 2 days after nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Dallas, Texas.

A lot of Instagram users were left outraged at her controversial stance and slammed her in the aftermath of the US tragedy.

One user said, ''Best part of America is the guns? There was a mass shooting a few days ago at a shopping mall. Nine killed including children, seven others injured. I don't care if she wants me to die off but promoting guns in America is just idiotic.''

''She is so out of touch with reality,'' another fan wrote. Many also came in her support saying that she meant the gun range and not gun violence.

Responding to the backlash, Ms. Testa posted a comment on the influencer watchdog account that read, ''How is it controversial? I love the shooting ranges and Vegas like … why would I ever be talking about gun violence?

We both know whatever I said or did wouldn't be enough to make y'all happy. I'm not gonna bother deleting or even communicating with anybody that follows this page because we all know why you're here.''

The influencer reportedly earns more than $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on the adult subscription platform OnlyFans.