Influencer Builds App For Companionship, AI Goes Rogue And Has Sex Chats

Caryn Marjorie, 23, is an enterprising social media influencer with over 1.8 million followers on Snapchat. She reportedly has more than a thousand boyfriends with whom she talks about their intimate feelings and even engages in sexually explicit conversations.

Except, it's not her who messages her boyfriends but an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot based on her persona.

Ms Marjorie created an AI version of herself called CarynAI, a voice-based chatbot that labels itself as a "virtual girlfriend". CarynAI has a voice and personality that is so similar to her's that people are willing to pay $1 per minute to interact with her.

The chatbot already has over 1,000 paying customers. Launched as a beta test earlier this month, CarynAI, in just one week, generated $71,610 in revenue, almost entirely from men.

Although not originally programmed to do so, CarynAI went rogue and engaged in sexually charged conversations with its paying subscribers.

"The AI was not programmed to do this and has seemed to go rogue. My team and I are working around the clock to prevent this from happening again," Ms Marjorie was quoted by Insider.

According to its official website, CarynAI is designed to recreate the real-life Marjorie's voice, behaviors, and personality. The chatbot was developed by feeding it over 2,000 hours of content and is available 24/7. CarynAI claims that users will feel as if they are talking directly to the influencer herself.

"We've dedicated over 2,000 hours to meticulously design and code Caryn's language and personality into an immersive AI experience. Using her unique voice, captivating persona, and distinctive behaviour, CarynAi brings you a dynamic, one-of-a-kind interaction that feels like you're talking directly to Caryn herself. Available anytime, anywhere, Caryn has been flawlessly cloned into an AI for your convenience and enjoyment," reads her official website.

Fortune reports that CarynAI used deleted videos from Ms Marjorie's official YouTube channel and layered them with OpenAI's GPT-4 API technology.

"Our end-to-end encryption ensures your chats remain confidential and uniquely yours," claims the chatbot's website.

AI-powered chatbots have come leaps and bounds ever since ChatGPT stunned the world by churning out human-like content, making it a global sensation.

