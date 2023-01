India's Divita Rai, who had clinched a spot in the top 16 for the Miss Universe crown, missed out on the beauty pageant as Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and the United States qualified for the top three round. Ms Rai had won the Miss Diva Universe pageant last year and finished third in 2021, losing to India's Harnaaz Sandhu who had also won the previous edition of Miss Universe.

Featured Video Of The Day Decoding The Terror Attack In Jammu