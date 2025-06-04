Recycled Urine As Coffee? Astronaut Gives A Glimpse Of Space Life

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. As India prepares to send astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to space, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, shares his awe-inspiring ISS experience, emphasizing international collaboration and the excitement of inspiring future generations.

As India prepares to send its second astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to space aboard the Axiom 4 mission, the spotlight turns to those who have already made the journey beyond Earth. Among them is Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, who shared his extraordinary experience in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

"It's something that I would say is amazing," Mr Al Mansoori said. "Just to have that feeling of floating, to know that humans are capable of achieving this type of machine up there... it was an amazing experience and amazing feeling."

Mr Al Mansoori's mission was historic, not just for the United Arab Emirates, but for the entire Arab world. Selected from over 4,000 applicants in 2017, his journey began with a bold vision from UAE leadership. "Without hesitation, I applied," he recalled. "It was a big thing, a big deal for us."

Life In Orbit

Living aboard the ISS is a surreal experience. "You're floating, you're watching Earth," he explained. "The speed of the station is more than 28,000 kilometres per hour. You complete one orbit in about 90 minutes. You can see day and night every 45 minutes."

The astronaut described the rhythm of life in space, where time is measured not by sunrise and sunset, but by Greenwich Mean Time. "We are working with London time for our working activities, everything - the experiments, the exercises."

One of the first things Mr Al Mansoori did upon arrival was look for home. "Dubai was amazing," he said. "Especially at night with the light cities... you can recognise places like the Palm Island. All astronauts want to see it."

India, too, left a glowing impression. "The lights, you can see different places like New Delhi, Bombay. I remember just looking at different places and trying to take pictures."

A View Like No Other

From the International Space Station, Mr Al Mansoori gazed down at Earth with awe. "Looking at Earth from the Cupola is really an amazing view," he said. "You appreciate what you have on the ground because on board the station, everything is being calculated. Oxygen is generated by machines, water is recycled-even your human waste."

He chuckled as he explained the station's water recycling system: "We say 'coffee of today, is coffee of tomorrow,' because everything is being collected and reused. Even urine is recycled into drinking water."

This stark contrast between life on Earth and in orbit left a lasting impression. "Here on the ground, oxygen is free, water is free. In space, everything is a resource you must manage carefully."

Training Across Continents

Mr Al Mansoori's journey to space was shaped by rigorous training across multiple space agencies. "We trained at Star City in Russia, Johnson Space Center at NASA, JAXA in Japan, the Canadian Space Agency, and ESA in Europe," he said. "Each agency has a different perspective and flavour in their training, but all are very professional."

He served as backup for fellow Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and emphasised the importance of international collaboration. "We worked with instructors and scientists from different agencies. It was a great experience."

Experiments In Microgravity

During his eight-day mission, Mr Al Mansoori conducted several scientific experiments. "One was on time perception, how astronauts perceive time in microgravity," he explained. "Another was with JAXA, involving floating robots. And with the Russians, we studied the impact of space on the human body."

He acknowledged the role astronauts play in advancing science: "We are like guinea pigs. We're the subjects of experiments to help understand how humans can live and work in space."

A Bond Beyond Borders

Despite being 400 kilometres above Earth, Mr Al Mansoori never felt alone. "You create a unique bond with your crew. They become your space family," he said. "We trained together, lived together, and we're still in touch."

Communication with loved ones was possible, though limited. "At my time, we had satellite coverage. I could call my family. Now, astronauts can even do Teams calls."

India's Rising Star

Mr Al Mansoori spoke warmly of his interactions with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's astronaut designate for the upcoming Axiom 4 mission. "He's an amazing person," he said. "I walked with him during one of his training sessions. He's the pilot for the Crew Dragon, and I have no doubt he can do it."

He praised Mr Shukla's professionalism and demeanour. "He's very much grounded, very professional. I enjoyed working with him and his backup, Papa."

When asked if Mr Shukla would make a good astronaut, he said, "Definitely. He's ready and he's going to represent India in a very, very professional way."

Cultural Connections And Shared Dreams

Mr Al Mansoori highlighted the deep ties between India and the UAE. "We have a long relationship, and we see it in daily life in both countries," he said. "In the space sector, we're looking to work together-developing satellites, human spaceflight, and more."

He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision: "He said we have to dream together, walk together, and think together. And we can achieve amazing things if we do them together."

The Return to Earth

Returning from space is no easy feat. "Your body becomes weaker in microgravity," Mr Al Mansoori explained. "When you land, you feel the G-forces intensely. You can't walk for a few days because your vestibular system needs to readapt."

For Mr Al Mansoori, recovery took about a week. "After that, it's hour by hour. I'm still active as a fighter pilot, but I'm fully committed to human spaceflight now."

Inspiring A Nation

Mr Al Mansoori's mission has had a profound impact on the UAE. "Seven years ago, if you asked a child in the UAE if they wanted to be an astronaut, they'd say it's impossible," he said. "Now, every kid wants to be one."

The UAE now has four astronauts, including a woman preparing for a future mission. "We're looking forward to working with everyone, including India, to achieve great things in human spaceflight."

