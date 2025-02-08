Indian Students In US Quitting Part-Time Jobs Amid Trump's Deportation Threats

For decades, the United States has been the land of endless possibilities for young Indian students seeking world-class education and high-paying career opportunities. However, amid stringent immigration policies under President Donald Trump's administration, the American dream of many has become a challenging ordeal.

With visa rejection on the rise, increased scrutiny at workplaces and uncertainty over work permits under the Trump administration, many Indian students are forced to rethink their aspirations.

Visa Troubles

Over the last year, there has been a notable decline in the number of F-1 student visas issued by the United States to Indian students. According to an analysis of US State Department data, 64,008 Indian students were granted visas from January to September 2024, which is a 38 per cent drop compared to 1,03,495 during the same period in 2023.

The figures marked the first significant decline after the surge in student enrollment following the pandemic. Students are also worried about the shrinking job market that now favours local hires with the new immigration system sidelining international students.

Students noted that since President Trump took office, his stress on localisation has made visa sponsorships by employers more difficult. "Jobs have become elusive. I never thought that things could turn this bad," Sai Aparna, who lives in Cleveland, Ohio told The Hindu.

Ms. Aparna, who pursued a Master's in Information Systems in the US, has been actively looking for a job for the past year, but in vain.

Increased Scrutiny At The Workplace

Several Indian students studying in the US complained about the increased scrutiny from law enforcement agencies, with "officers in uniform" visiting their workplaces and demanding to see their students' IDs or check their work authorisation documents - in case they are on Optional Practical Training (OPT).

An OPT - initially issued for a period of one year post-college - allows students to work for the stipulated period. Those on F1 visas are allowed to work for just 20 hours a week at on-campus jobs. But, youngsters living away from home often breach this time and place cap to earn extra bucks.

The recent restrictions imposed on off-campus part-time jobs have hit a major chunk of the international students hard.

"Last week, officers came in and began questioning the staff at the restaurant where I work six hours every day after college. They asked for my college ID. Fortunately, I was coming out of the restroom, so I told them I was just there to use the facility. My employer backed me. but the experience was so petrifying that I resigned the very next day," an Indian pursuing a master's in cybersecurity in Atlanta told The Times of India.

Another student pursuing a Master's in computer science in New Jersey told the publication that he was quizzed about his visa status and student ID while he was on the job at a local gas station. "My employer, who is from my hometown in Nalgonda (Telangana), intervened and told them I was his distant relative and had just arrived in the US for the Jan intake," he said.

Students are leaving their jobs fearing run-ins with authorities with a sword of deportation hanging on their heads.

"There is no way we can think of taking a chance as personnel from ICE are on the prowl all the time, and we have learnt that they are in no mood to hear any excuses. Any attempt to find work outside the university campus may land us in deep trouble, and we may be deported," Inampudi Prashant, a student of Arizona State University told The Hindu.

The situation has become a cause of anxiety for many, especially those coming from less privileged backgrounds.

"My father is a farmer, and I can't afford to ask him for any more money. I cut corners to make do with minimum resources here," said Manjusha Nuthi, who is a computer science graduate from a college in Narsaraopet. Ms Nuthi, who used to work part-time at a gas station as she is on an F1 visa, had to resign amid a massive crackdown.

"I have a bank loan of Rs 30 lakh to clear and in this scenario, I have no clue how I will be able to do it," she added.