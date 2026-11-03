Indian Sailor Killed In Attack On Cargo Vessel 'Al Jusufi' Off Oman Coast

An Indian sailor was killed after an India-flagged cargo ship came under attack off the coast of Oman amid unrest in the Middle East. The multi-purpose support vessel, identified as Al Jusufi, had 14 Indian seafarers on board when it came under attack by an unidentified aerial object while navigating the Omani coast, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Taking to X, the minister said that while thirteen crew members were safely evacuated by the Omani Coast Guard, while one sailor, identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, succumbed to his injuries.

"On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries," Sonowal wrote on X.

The minister extended his condolences to the dead sailor's family and said the Ministry of Shipping and the Indian Embassy in Oman were in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and the remains of the dead seafarer.

It is not immediately clear who attacked the ship and what ammunition was used for the strike.

Attacks on Indian Ships in the Gulf

This incident follows a series of persistent attacks on merchant ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, which escalated after hostilities erupted between the US and Iran in February. It underscores the continued risk for vessels navigating around the Gulf waters as the global economy grapples with an energy shortfall amid upheaval in the Middle East.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at least 22 Indians have been killed in attacks on shipping vessels and tankers in the Gulf waters, with New Delhi calling for collective security of seafarers.

"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing last month.