Indian-Origin CEO Claims He Hasn't Washed Dishes In 4 Years, Internet Reacts

An Indian-origin CEO is facing flak for revealing that he has not done the dishes in four years, saying he prioritises 'high-value' tasks over household chores. In a LinkedIn post that quickly went viral, the CEO, Ravi Abuvala, explained his decision, claiming, "Not because I'm lazy. Because my time is worth $5,000/hour."

He laid out the "obvious" logic behind his approach: "Dishes = $15/hour to delegate. My time = $5,000/hour. Decision = obvious." By delegating tasks like dishwashing, he argues that he can focus on more lucrative work that aligns with his business goals. "Stop doing $15/hour tasks. Start doing $5,000/hour work. That's how you scale," he wrote.

The post, which included a picture of him on a jet ski, has sparked mixed reactions.

A user commented, "Good perspective. I agree. There are so many tasks which can be done by AI or some tasks with hourly workers. I value my time and I rather use it for productive or value driven work instead of mundane chores. Of course, we all do these things when help is not available."

Another sarcastically wrote, "Stop sleeping, because sleeping earns $0/hr. Now *that's* how you scale.

"Everything cannot and should not be measured on its dollar value," a comment read.

Someone said, "Well said. One needs to know the Time Value of Money."

"Remember Jeff Bezos still does the dishes. Make room for puttering," one commenter added, referring to the Amazon founder and the second-richest man in the world who has a net worth of $237.9 billion.

Ravi Abuvala has been the CEO of Scaling With Systems since 2019, as per his LinkedIn profile. His company helps coaches and agencies scale their businesses efficiently and profitably. The entrepreneur completed his education at Florida State University, where he earned two Bachelor's degrees in International Relations and Affairs, and Political Science and Government. He graduated in 2016.

While in University, he was part of the University Honours Programme and the Investment Banking Club, where he was the Vice President. He also worked as an Honours Colloquium teacher. After graduating, he interned at the DeVoe L. Moore Centre.