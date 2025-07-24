"Pure Racism": Woman Who Helped Indian Man After Mob Attack In Ireland

The Indian man, who was brutally attacked by a mob in Ireland's Dublin over the weekend, was falsely accused of being a paedophile before being stabbed in the face and stripped naked, according to the woman who rescued him. The incident occurred on Saturday evening in the Tallaght area in south-west Dublin, when a "gang of around 10 teenagers-- 15 to 16 years in age-- attacked him."

In an emotional Facebook video, Jennifer Murray, the Irish woman who helped the Indian man, narrated the horrific details of the attack and said it wasn't the first racial incident in the area.

"At least four Indian men and another man have been facially stabbed by this gang of teenagers in the last four days in Tallaght," she said in the video posted on July 20.

"Your teenagers are going around stabbing innocent men in the face," she said.

Murray said she was driving past a roundabout on Parkhill Road area on Saturday evening when she saw a crowd of around 30 adults and teenagers standing at a stop. When she stopped her car and got near, she saw a man there, covered in blood from "head to toe."

"I saw this man standing there. His entire body was covered in blood. The blood was pouring from his head," she said.

The Irish woman said the man asked for help and said, Please help me, please save me." She said she asked the crowd to step aside, took him to his car, gave him shorts and a blanket to cover himself while they waited for an hour for the police and ambulance to arrive.

"They punched him in the head with what I can only say were blades between their knuckles. He went down, completely covered in blood. He's got massive injuries. The blood did not stop flowing from his nose the whole hour I sat with him," she recalled.

She recalled that the victim was too traumatised and embarrassed to speak clearly. "He was so extremely polite to me the whole time. I gave him a blanket to cover himself up. He was so embarrassed and shocked," she said.

Murray said the man, who looked to be in his 40s, told her that he was walking down to a temple when he was attacked from behind by "these absolute scumbags".

"They stripped him of his clothes. They took his trousers off him. They took his underwear. They took his shoes. They took his phone. They took his bank cards. They took everything. They left him for dead... they very, very easily could have killed him with what they did," she said.

According to the woman, the gang that attacked the Indian man concocted a fake story about him being a pedophile who was found with his pants down in a playground to justify their attack. However, that narrative was soon rejected by her, as the man was "miles" away from that playground.

Murray repeatedly emphasised that the man was "very nice", "polite" and "gentle" as she accused the attackers of cooking up a narrative so the community would turn a blind eye to their racially-motivated attack.

"I knew that man had not done that. I knew straight away," she said.

Murray said the Indian man told her he was an Amazon employee and arrived in Ireland only a week ago. He has a wife and an 11-month-old baby back home in India, and was staying in Dublin at a friend's family.

In a statement to The Journal, Murray said she believed the incident was "pure racism, leading to innocent people being attacked."